Mahasivaratri to be celebrated on Feb. 21

Mahasivaratri will be celebrated at Sri Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai on February 21.
At 5.00 a.m. on Friday, latcharchana will be performed in the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Arunachaleswarar. About 1 lakh lamps will be lit across the interior corridors of the temple.
Devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the occasion. Kala poojas will be performed at 7.30 p.m., 11.30 p.m., 2.30 a.m. and 4.30 a.m. on Saturday.
Special events
A special abhishekam will be performed on the idol of Lingotsava Moorthy situated in the backside of Lord Arunachaleswarar’s shrine.
Chanting of hymns from Thevaram, music and dance performances will take place at the auditorium.
