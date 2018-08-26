Maharishi Vidya Mandir wins quiz competition

Ashwin Abharam and Reitesh K.V. Raman from Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Chetpet bagged the top honours at the inter-school quiz conducted by The Hindu In School, in association with National Insurance Company at A.M. Jain School in Meenambakkam.

More than 330 teams of students from Chennai, Puducherry and Vellore participated in the prelims and the six finalists include The Study, Pondicherry; Good Earth, West Tambaram; Bhavans Rajaji Vidyasharam, Kilapuk; Petit Seminaire School, Puducherry; and St. Patrick’s School, Puduchery.

The enthusiastic participants vied with one another to press the buzzer when questions such as “Why did Krishna shut out the sun on one day of the war?” or “Which iconic Chennai-based institution was started 140 years ago by borrowing 1 rupee and 12 annas?” were asked.

The winning team from Maharishi Vidya Mandir will now participate in the national finals in Kolkata, which will see teams from 11 other cities competing.

J.C. Ghosh and A.N. Baskar, regional managers from National Insurance Company, as well as Malani Jain, Principal of the A.M. Jain School, were the guests of honour and gave away prizes to all the winners.