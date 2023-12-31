Maharishi Vidya Mandir conducts sports day in Tiruvannamalai 

December 31, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - Tiruvannamalai

The Maharishi Vidya Mandir school organised its annual Sports Day in Tiruvannamalai town on Sunday.

Anitharam, Principal of the institute, inaugurated the event, a press release said. The ceremony began with the Tamil Thai Vazhthu, followed by the lighting of the Olympic torch and the hoisting of the national flag and the Olympiad flag.

Narayan House was adjudged the overall champions.

A march-past was also conducted in the annual event in which students excelled in various sports, setting new records.

Balamurugan, District Sports Authority and Youth Welfare Officer, who was the chief guest, highlighted the pivotal role of teachers and parental support in helping students excel in sports, and underlined the multifaceted advantages of sports and the support by the government.

The event concluded with Mr. Balamurugan and Ms. Anitharam felicitating the participants and reinforcing values of unity and sportsmanship.