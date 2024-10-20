ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra poll: VCK allies with RJD, to contest in 10 seats

Published - October 20, 2024 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Saturday announced that his party would contest from 10 constituencies in the Maharashtra Assembly election, scheduled for November 20, in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He told journalists in Aurangabad that the VCK-RJD alliance would contest in 20 seats (10 seats for each) and extend support to the INDIA bloc in the remaining constituencies. The VCK would contest in Gangapur, Badnapur, Nanded (South), Hingoli, Kalamnuri, Wasmat, Deglur, Aurangabad (Central), Mulund, and Kannad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US