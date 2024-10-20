Maharashtra poll: VCK allies with RJD, to contest in 10 seats

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Saturday announced that his party would contest from 10 constituencies in the Maharashtra Assembly election, scheduled for November 20, in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He told journalists in Aurangabad that the VCK-RJD alliance would contest in 20 seats (10 seats for each) and extend support to the INDIA bloc in the remaining constituencies. The VCK would contest in Gangapur, Badnapur, Nanded (South), Hingoli, Kalamnuri, Wasmat, Deglur, Aurangabad (Central), Mulund, and Kannad.