Maha Sivarathri fest begins with flag hoisting

The 12-day Masi Maha Sivarathri festival began with flag-hoisting at Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram on Monday.

Hundreds of devotees witnessed the ceremony conducted amid chanting of mantras and rituals by temple priests led by chief priest Vijay Anand.

Joint Commissioner of the temple G.S. Mangayarkarasi and assistant divisional engineer K. Mayilvahanan were among those present at the ceremony.

Maha Sivarathri would be observed on March 4 — the eighth day — with a procession of Swamy and Ambal around the four streets of the temple in silver car.

On Wednesday, the deities would be taken out in a procession in a golden chariot in the early hours with Pancha Moorthis, temple officials said.

On Masi Amavasya — 10th day — on March 6, Swamy and Ambal would be taken in a procession to Agnitheertham sea for theerthavari and deepa oli worship. They would be brought back to the temple in the evening in golden rishaba vahanam. The temple would remain open throughout the night for devotees to offer worship.

Besides locals, sadhus and pilgrims from north India were expected to visit the temple on the night of March 4 and throughout the 12 days, the officials said.

Arrangements

Hundreds of devotees from other parts of the country were also expected to visit the temple for Masi Amavasya also called Marainila amavasya, they added.

The temple authorities and Rameswaram municipality had made arrangements for drinking water. Sanitary facilities were also in place.

The district police had made elaborate security arrangements and installed CCTV cameras at all strategic points to regulate the crowd during the festival.