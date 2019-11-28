Maha alliance opportunistic, says Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president GK Vasan on Thursday termed the government to be formed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in Maharashtra on Thursday as opportunistic and full of contradictions and not according to wishes of the people in the State.
In a statement in Chennai, he said Congress has given up on its ideology in greed for power and has lost confidence of minorities.
Mr. Vasan said the NCP held talks with both BJP and Shiv Sena and ensured that they are in power. He said an useless government has been formed and difference of opinion between the alliance partners would hurt the stability.
Mr. Vasan also said the BJP approaching the NCP was not acceptable and they should have sat in the opposition.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.