Maha alliance opportunistic, says Vasan

TMC leader G.K Vasan. File

TMC leader G.K Vasan. File   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘It was opportunistic and full of contradictions and not according to wishes of the people in the State’

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president GK Vasan on Thursday termed the government to be formed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in Maharashtra on Thursday as opportunistic and full of contradictions and not according to wishes of the people in the State.

In a statement in Chennai, he said Congress has given up on its ideology in greed for power and has lost confidence of minorities.

Mr. Vasan said the NCP held talks with both BJP and Shiv Sena and ensured that they are in power. He said an useless government has been formed and difference of opinion between the alliance partners would hurt the stability.

Mr. Vasan also said the BJP approaching the NCP was not acceptable and they should have sat in the opposition.

Related Topics Tamil Nadu
politics
Tamil Nadu
Maharashtra
Printable version | Nov 28, 2019 3:41:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/maha-alliance-opportunistic-says-vasan/article30105951.ece

