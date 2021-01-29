Magisterial inquiry into encounter on

MAYILADUTHURAI

29 January 2021 01:27 IST

Chief Judicial Magistrate visits spot where Singh was shot

Chief Judicial Magistrate, Nagapattinam, R. Jegadeesan on Thursday visited the spot in Erukkur village where Manipal Singh, one of the accused in the murder-for-gain case in Sirkazhi town, was shot dead on Wednesday by police personnel after he allegedly attempted to attack them.

The CJM, accompanied by Mayiladuthurai Judicial Magistrate Amirtham, made an assessment of the circumstances of death, the sequence of incidents leading to death and the cause of death. The judicial officers studied if there was any foul play in the death and also the adequacy of medical treatment.

They also visited the Sirkazhi Government Hospital, where the post-mortem examination was conducted, to verify the inquest report, the inquiry/investigation report of the police and other records.

The police also produced the two other accused with fractured arms, purportedly due to a “fall in the bathroom”, before the Judicial Magistrate, and had them remanded in judicial custody. They were sent to the Nagapattinam district jail. Describing the circumstances under which Singh died, the police said during the inquiry, he kept swinging a sword wildly, causing injuries to a head constable. Sensing danger, inspector Selvam had shot Singh. Both were taken to the Sirkazhi Government Hospital, where Singh died of injuries, a press release said.