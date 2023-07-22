ADVERTISEMENT

Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme will benefit generations, says CM Stalin

July 22, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said the Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, which is to be launched on July 24, would usher in a change not only in one generation, but generations to come.

He will inaugurate the scheme in Dharmapuri district, where the self-help group for women was launched in 1989 by the DMK government, then headed by late Chief Minister Karunanidhi. “In the cabinet meeting, I advised Ministers to visit camps being organised across the State,” Mr. Stalin has tweeted. 

He said that the scheme was likely to make a leap forward in the welfare schemes. “I am obsessed with the scheme. I want all women eligible to get assistance under the scheme to benefit from it,” he said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US