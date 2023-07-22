HamberMenu
Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme will benefit generations, says CM Stalin

July 22, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said the Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, which is to be launched on July 24, would usher in a change not only in one generation, but generations to come.

He will inaugurate the scheme in Dharmapuri district, where the self-help group for women was launched in 1989 by the DMK government, then headed by late Chief Minister Karunanidhi. “In the cabinet meeting, I advised Ministers to visit camps being organised across the State,” Mr. Stalin has tweeted. 

He said that the scheme was likely to make a leap forward in the welfare schemes. “I am obsessed with the scheme. I want all women eligible to get assistance under the scheme to benefit from it,” he said. 

