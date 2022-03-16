Social workers honoured

R. Thiruchenduran, Correspondent, Vaigai College of Engineering, gives awards to social workers in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Manamakil Psychiatric Rehabilitation Foundation, Villupuram, in collaboration with M. S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, Madurai, observed Social Workers Day here on Tuesday.

At a function held at the trust premises, social work educators, practitioners from various schools of social work and NGOs in Tamil Nadu were recognized for their contribution towards humanity.

Dr. Sundarraj of Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre, Madurai, A. Mohidheen Batcha, Athma Mind Centre, Chennai, and P. Sekar of Anbukkarangal, Karur, were honored with Life Time Achiever Awards and 12 social workers were awarded under the ‘Best Social Worker’ and ‘Young Social Worker’ categories.

Earlier a guest lecture programme on the theme ‘Social work perspective as profession during pandemic’ was conducted involving social work experts in the field.

R. Thiruchenduran, Correspondent, Vaigai College of Engineering, who was the chief guest, said that social work was a noble profession and it helps in executing the dream of former President Dr. A. P. .J. Kalam in the society.

Dr. C. Ramasubramaniam, Chellamuthu Trust Founder and senior psychiatrist, lauded the work rendered by social workers during the pandemic. Trust Executive Director R. Rajkumari offered felicitation. K. S. P. Janardhan Babu, Director - Programmes welcomed and Rosella, a social worker, proposed a vote of thanks.