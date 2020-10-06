Madurai’s total case count crosses 17,000-mark

95 fresh cases reported in Kanniyakumari, 73 in Tirunelveli

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Kanniyakumari moved up to 764 and the tally rose to 13,322 on Tuesday after the district added 95 cases and marked discharge of 72 people from hospitals.

Madurai recorded 80 fresh cases, which took the district’s total case count to 17,044. Forty-four people were discharged from hospitals and the number of active cases is 690. There was no death recorded on Tuesday.

Tirunelveli’s death toll touched 200-mark after it lost one more patient to the viral infection. The district registered 73 fresh cases, which raised its tally to 13,173, and 105 discharges.

Theni reported 59 fresh cases with which the district’s tally moved up to 15,295. The number of discharges from hospitals stood at 74.

Dindigul had 41 new cases, which pushed up its total case count to 9,103. Hospitals in the district discharged 37 people.

In Thoothukudi, the tally stood at 13,789 and the number of active cases came down to 509 as the district added 35 cases and recorded discharge of 70 people.

Virudhunagar registered 20 fresh positive cases to have a tally of 14,639. With 31 people having been discharged, the district has 225 active cases. The death toll stands at 213.

Sivaganga too had 20 new cases, which took up its tally to 5,356. Hospitals marked discharge of 46 people.

Ramanathapuram reported 18 fresh cases, with which the district’s positive case count moved up to 5,647. There were 19 discharges.

Seventeen people tested positive in Tenkasi district to raise its tally to 7,540. After 44 people were discharged from hospitals, the district has 297 active cases.