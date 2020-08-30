Madurai’s tally crosses 14,000

Tally goes up by 179 in Theni; Tirunelveli’s case count rises by 136

Madurai’s tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 14,000 mark to touch 14,030 as 134 people tested positive – 131 of them indigenous – on Sunday.

A total of 129 people were discharged from various treatment facilities. With three fresh fatalities, the death toll rose to 357. The district has 860 active cases.

Tirunelveli recorded 136 fresh cases, which took the district’s tally to 9,437. There were 149 discharges from hospitals.

Kanniyakumari reported 124 new cases, which pushed up its tally to 9,460. The number of patients discharged from hospitals was 113.

There were 95 fresh cases in Thoothukudi, which has a total case count of 11,296. The hospitals recorded 77 discharges.

Tenkasi’s tally swelled by 85 to reach 5,318 on Sunday. There were 97 discharges.

Theni added 179 cases to its tally which moved up to 12,599. A total of 216 people were discharged from hospitals.

Dindigul district reported 89 fresh cases, with which the total number of positive cases rose to 6,434. Hospitals recorded 51 discharges.

Ramanathapuram’s tally went up by 22 to reach 4,687. There were 49 discharges.

Sivaganga registered 33 new cases, with which its tally moved to 4,028. Hospitals in the district discharged 41 people.

Virudhunagar recorded 63 fresh cases, which raised its tally to 12,622. With 150 people getting discharged, the number of active cases in the district dropped to 450.

The death toll in the district increased to 188 after the death of a 60-year-old man at Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, on August 28.