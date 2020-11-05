Madurai’s daily case count stands at 45

05 November 2020 22:01 IST

Drop in mumber of infections in Kanniyakumari district

MADURAI/KANNIYAKUMARI

Madurai recorded 45 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, which took the total number of cases in the district up to 18,943. A total of 48 persons were discharged, leaving 423 active cases. There was one fatality, with which the district’s toll rose to 423.

Kanniyakumari’s infection tally rose to 15,110 with the addition of 39 new patients. After 53 patients were discharged from hospitals, the district has 257 active cases. On Wednesday, the district had reported 45 new cases.

Advertising

Advertising

Thoothukudi recorded 28 fresh cases to have an overall case count of 15,227. With 50 people having been discharged from hospitals, the district has 402 active cases. One fresh fatality recorded on Thursday raised the district’s death toll to 131.

Sixteen people tested positive in Theni, which saw its case count go up to 16,315. There were nine discharges.

Virudhunagar also reported 16 fresh cases, and 16 discharges. The district’s tally rose to 15,523 with 92 active cases. The death toll remains at 222.

After adding 15 new cases, Tirunelveli reported an infection tally of 14,328, with 179 active cases. Ten people were discharged from hospitals.

Dindigul also registered 15 fresh cases of the virus infection to have a tally of 9,873. Hospitals in the district discharged six people.

The daily case count in Ramanathapuram was 14, which took the district’s tally up to 6,057. There were four people discharged from hospitals.

Sivaganga recorded 12 fresh cases with which its overall case count went up to 5,971. There were 13 discharges from hospitals.

Tenkasi’s tally rose to 7,873 after the district registered six new cases. With three persons having been discharged from hospitals, the number of active cases in the district stands at 62.