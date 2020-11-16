Madurai’s daily case count falls below 30

16 November 2020 21:49 IST

Three deaths recorded in Madurai, one in Kanniyakumari

MADURAI/TIRUNELVELI

Madurai on Monday recorded 28 new COVID-19 positive cases, which took the total number of cases in the district to 19,349. A total of 44 people were discharged, and the district has 346 active cases.

Three COVID-19-related fatalities were recorded in the district, with which its death toll rose to 432. While two deaths were recorded at private hospitals, one death was recorded at Government Rajaji Hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

While admitting 26 new cases on Monday, Kanniyakumari lost one patient to the viral infection to have an overall death toll of 250. The district, which has registered an overall case tally of 15,438, now has 210 active cases after 24 people were discharged from hospitals.

Tirunelveli added 16 fresh cases to its total case count, which now reached 14,620, even as 30 people were discharged from hospitals to leave 260 active cases.

With the addition of 11 cases, Dindigul’s case count went up to 10,066. There were 20 discharges from hospitals in the district.

Virudhunagar reported 10 fresh cases, which raised the overall tally of cases to 15,692. After the discharge of 16 people, the district has 88 active cases. The death toll remains at 225.

Theni too recorded 10 new cases. The district, which has an overall tally of 16,449, witnessed the discharge of five persons.

The number of fresh infections in Thoothukudi district fell sharply to seven from 33 recorded on Sunday. The district, which has a tally of 15,474, with 231 active cases, marked the discharge of 50 people.

Sivaganga’s daily case count also stood at seven, which pushed the total number of positive cases in the district to 6,156. Hospitals in the district registered the discharge of 17 people.

Five persons tested positive in Ramanathapuram, which has a tally of 6,129. There were 17 discharges reported in the district.

Tenkasi registered two new cases and two discharges. The district’s infection tally rose to 7,939, with 73 active cases.