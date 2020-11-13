Madurai’s daily case count crosses 40-mark again

MADURAI/THOOTHUKUDI

13 November 2020 20:01 IST

Except for Thoothukudi, no southern district records COVID-19-related death

Madurai recorded 46 new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, which took the total number of cases in the district to 19,246. A total of 42 persons were discharged, and the number of active cases is 406. No COVID-19 death was recorded in the district.

On Thursday, the district registered 31 fresh cases.

Twenty-eight people tested positive in Tirunelveli, which has 267 active cases. Thirty-one people were discharged from hospitals in the district, which has registered a case tally of 14,559.

There were 21 new cases recorded in Kanniyakumari, which has an overall infection tally of 15,316. The district saw the discharge of 25 people.

Thoothukudi district lost a patient to COVID-19 infection to have an overall death toll of 135. The district added 19 fresh cases, which took its total positive case count up to 15,434. After 47 persons were discharged, the district has 297 active cases.

Virudhunagar reported 18 fresh cases and an identical number of discharges. With this, the total number of positive cases in the district stands at 15,653. The death toll remains at 224 in the district, which has 98 active cases.

Dindigul had 16 new cases and the total number of people affected with COVID-19 so far is 10,017. Hospitals discharged 26 people after their recovery.

Sivaganga accounted for 14 new cases, which raised the district’s case count to 6,127. The hospitals discharged nine people.

Thirteen fresh cases were recorded in Ramanathapuram, which saw its tally go up to 6,113. There were five discharges in the district.

The total case count of Theni went up to 16,419, with the addition of nine cases. There were 15 discharges from hospitals in the district.

Tenkasi had three new cases, with which the district’s tally rose to 7,926. With five people having been discharged from hospitals, 80 others are undergoing treatment.