Madurai’s COVID-19 recovery rate is at 75%, says Minister

Madurai

30 July 2020 17:12 IST

Fever camps, aggressive testing cited as the reason

Due to the administration’s intensive efforts, COVID-19 recovery rate at Madurai district stands at 75%, said Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar on Thursday.

Addressing media persons, he said that as on July 29, the total number of positive cases recorded in the district was 10,618 and those discharged was 7,995. “Screening of symptomatic patients through fever camps, aggressive testing, isolation and complete treatment of the patients helped in achieving this,” he added.

The Minister said that till date, 24.7 lakh people had been tested for COVID-19 in the State. “Up to 63,000 tests are conducted across the State every day,” he said.

In Madurai, 3,500 to 4,000 tests were conducted every day. “In the last one week, 4,700 tests were conducted on a single day,” he added.

The Minister said that during the upcoming months the government’s focus will be more on resumption of economic activities. The government will take various steps to help the economy return to normalcy, he said.