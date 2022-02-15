Kamal Haasan seeks vote for a change

Seeking a positive vote from the electorate, Makkal Neethi Maiam founder and party chief Kamal Haasan said that the change would bring in a big transformation in the society.

Speaking at an election campaign at Thiruparankundram here for his party candidates, the actor-turned-politician said “while the “Kazhagams” (apparently referring to the DMK and AIADMK) sought votes for their betterment, we (MNM) are here seeking votes for your (electorate) betterment.”

Assuring that his candidates, if elected to the local bodies, would remain vigil and engage themselves as whistleblowers whenever required. The public money would be spent only after a diligent audit.

The governments claimed that they had spent huge sums as part of development of Madurai. “I have my own doubts over the capital expenditure as the city appeared dirty, unclean. The MNM would not remain a silent spectator and as elected representatives, they would discharge their duties without any fear or favour, Mr. Kamal Haasan assured.

He thanked the womenfolk for coming in large numbers to take a new role in their lives. “From homemakers, they will become councillors tomorrow. Please support our initiative and encourage us to serve you,” he said.

In an emotional tone, Mr. Kamal Haasan said that he had decided to serve the masses and that he had no more big ambitions as an actor, which had earned him fame and celebrity status with money. Along with me, he stressed that the MNM candidates too would wage a war against the corrupt and assured to form a clean governance.

After introducing his candidates with displaying the ‘torch,’ the party’s symbol, he campaigned in at least 10 different locations crisscrossing Madurai city from Avaniapuram, Arasaradi, Othakadai, Anaiyur, Anna Nagar, Vandiyur, Obulapadithurai, Pykara among others.