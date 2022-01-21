Madurai wholesale markets to be shifted to suburbs: CM

Central prison will also be taken out of Corporation limits, says Stalin

The wholesale markets in Madurai would be shifted to suburban areas at a cost of ₹50 crore in an attempt to decongest the city roads, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Friday. Madurai Central Prison would also be shifted out of the Corporation limits.

The road on the northern bank of the Vaigai would be extended and Melakkal Road would be expanded at a cost of ₹100 crore to ease traffic congestion, he said. After the central prison was shifted, the space would be converted into a green zone.

Speaking at a virtual event, Mr. Stalin said detailed project reports were being prepared for the construction of flyovers across road junctions at Viraganur, near Apollo Hospitals, Mandela Nagar and Government Rajaji Hospital. “These projects will start soon. Vandiyur, Sellur and areas in Thenkarai Eri will be improved for the benefit of people,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government would lay underground sewerage in wards that had newly been included in Madurai Corporation and establish sewage treatment plants in the existing wards at a total cost of ₹500 crore. To boost industrial growth in the district, a new SIPCOT Industrial Park would be established in Madurai.

“It is our duty to regulate and protect bull-taming, which has become part of the sentiments of Tamils across the globe. A grand stadium will be constructed at Alanganallur for tourists,” Mr. Stalin said. The permanent venue would also house a museum for documenting traditional bovine species and treatment facilities for bull-tamers and tourists.

Mr. Stalin announced that work would be taken up at Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple at a cost of ₹25 crore, and ₹18 crore would be spent on the restoration of Veera Vasantharayar Mandapam, which was destroyed in a fire. “Within two years, the consecration would take place at the temple,” he added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated projects completed in the district at a total cost of ₹51.77 crore and unveiled the foundation for new projects to be implemented at a cost of ₹49.74 crore. He also launched welfare schemes costing ₹219 crore.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, elected representatives and senior officials took part at the event.