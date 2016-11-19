madurai today for Nov 19 Sat

RELIGION
Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Dasavathara Thathuvam’ by M. Vijayaraman, Railway Colony, 7.30 p.m.
Ramakrishna Math: Aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.
Panniru Thirumurai Mandram: Thirupugazh Sindanai Vattam by N.S. Sundararaman, Sri Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple, Iravathanallur, 5 p.m.
Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on “Illakiya Inbam” by K. Rajendran, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.
Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.
Swami Tatwananda Ashram: Swami Samanandar conducts Upanishad classes, P and T Nagar, 6.45. p.m.
CULTURE
Gandhi Memorial Museum: Discourse on “Gora and Gandhi” by Prof. Mark Lindley, secretary M.P. Gurusamy presides, Library, 5.30 p.m.
International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m.and 4 p.m.(for women).
Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.
Topkids: Osho dynamic meditation, Alagarkoil Road, K.Pudur, 6.30 a.m.
GENERAL
World Association for Psychosocial Rehabilitation (Indian Chapter) & M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation: Inauguration of 4th national conference of the World Association for Psychosocial Rehabilitation on “Psychosocial rehabilitation in practice,” Justice S. Vimala, Alagappa University Vice-Chancellor Dr. B. Subbiah, Psychiatrist Dr. C. Ramasubramanian address, Hotel Fortune Pandiyan, 12.30 p.m.
Adhyapana School: Sahitha 2016 II Language Week celebrations, school premises, 1 p.m.
Turning Point: Book expo, Lakshmi Arasu Kalyana Mandapam, KK Nagar Main Road, 10 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, No. 14 Vythianatha Iyer Street, Shenoy Nagar, 7 p.m.
