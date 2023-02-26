HamberMenu
Tejas Express train to stop at Tambaram railway station

Stoppage at Tambaram railway station was sanctioned by the Railway Board for a period of six months on a trial-basis, following request from a large number of commuters and residents

February 26, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tejas Express train. File Photo: Special Arrangement

The stoppage for the Madurai Tejas Express at the Tambaram railway station was inaugurated at the railway station on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

During the function, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy L. Murugan, flagged off the Madurai Tejas Express train at Tambaran railway station.

Member of Parliament from Sriperumbudur constituency T.R. Baalu, Tambaram MLA S.R. Raja and Tambaram Corporation Mayor K. Vasanthakumari, participated in the flag-off ceremony at the railway terminal. Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Ganesh, Gati Sakthi Chief Project Manager (Chennai) P. Ananth, and Sachin Punetha, Chennai Additional Divisional Railway Manager were also present.

In a press release, the Southern Railway said the stoppage at the Tambaram railway station, the third railway terminal in the city, was sanctioned by the Railway Board for a period of six months on a trial-basis, following requests from a large number of commuters and residents.

As the Tambaram railway station has become a major transport hub, the stoppage would benefit thousands of passengers who are bound for Madurai and southern districts, the release said. 

The Madurai Tejas Superfast Express is being operated for six days a week, except Thursdays. The express train no.22671 would leave Chennai Egmore at 6 a.m. with the stoppage provided at Tambaram station for two minutes (6:25 a.m. to 6.27 a.m.) and reach Madurai at 12.15 p.m.

In the return direction, the express train no.22672 which will leave Madurai at 3 p.m. will arrive at Tambaram for a two minute stoppage at 8.38 p.m. and reach Chennai Egmore at 9.15 p.m. 

