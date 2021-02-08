Madurai SP takes vaccine

MADURAI

Madurai District Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar on Monday took the COVID-19 vaccine. After the Department of Health opened the vaccination drive for all frontline staff recently, Madurai District Police personnel started to get the jab.

The SP said that 1,943 police officers and men in the district would get the injection in the coming days. “As of now, it is only for the police officers and men. Ministerial staff members would have it later,” he said.

The Department of Health sends alerts through short messaging service about the schedule of the vaccination programme. “We do not have any timeframe, but follow the schedule of the Health Department,” he said.