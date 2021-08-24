Tamil Nadu

Madurai-Sengottai special express trains to run from Aug. 30

Nearly 17 months after suspending passenger train services following the outbreak of COVID-19, the Southern Railway will run a special express train between Madurai and Sengottai from August 30.

The train would have 12 unreserved general second class coaches and two guard vans, a statement said.

Train No. 06504 Madurai-Sengottai Daily Special Express train would leave Madurai at 7.10 a.m. and reach Sengottai at 10.35 a.m. In the return direction, Train No. 06503 Sengottai-Madurai Daily Special Express train would leave Sengottai at 3.45 p.m. and reach Madurai at 7.10 p.m.

These trains would halt at Tirupparankundram, Tirumangalam, Kalligudi, Virudhunagar, Tiruttangal, Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalayam, Sankarankovil, Pamba Kovil Shandy, Kadayanallur and Tenkasi, the statement added.


