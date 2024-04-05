Madurai resident flags difficulty in setting up thaneer pandals due to Model Code of Conduct

April 05, 2024 02:56 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

A Madurai resident has submitted a representation to Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and the Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, flagging the difficulties being faced in various places over setting up thaneer pandals (water points), in view of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

In his plea to the Chief Electoral Officer, V. Ramachandran requested a clarification on whether election-related rules restricted the setting up of thanneer pandals by individuals, associations, NGOs or other forums for the benefit of people.

Mr. Ramachandran also requested that drinking water facilities be set up to benefit voters and officials involved in election-related work on the day of polling on April 19.

In another plea to the Chief Secretary, he cited the weather advisory by the India Meteorological Department about sweltering heat prevailing in T.N., and requested that distribution of drinking water in crowded areas be ensure, in view of the weather advisory.