Madurai reports over 95 fresh cases again

Kanniyakumari district’s daily case count stands at 79

Madurai district recorded 97 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, which took the total number of cases in the district to 17,486.

A total of 60 persons were discharged from hospitals and the number of active cases in the district is 776. One fatality reported on Sunday took the district’s death toll to 398.

Kanniyakumari added 79 cases to its tally, which now stands at 13,763. Hospitals in the district discharged 107 people.

There were 76 fresh cases in Tirunelveli, which saw its total case count rise to 13,512. There were 87 discharges.

Thoothukudi recorded 69 new cases to have a tally of 14,121. Fifty-four people were discharged from hospitals.

A total of 67 fresh cases were registered in Theni, which raised the district’s case count to 15,630. Hospitals discharged 66 people.

The total number of positive cases in Virudhunagar went up to 14,829 with the addition of 35 cases. After 36 people were discharged from hospitals, the district has 213 active cases. The death toll remains at 215.

Dindigul reported 32 new cases to have a tally of 9,307. There were 52 discharges.

Ramanathapuram marked 26 fresh cases, which pushed its total case count to 5,744. Four people were discharged.

Similarly, 26 people tested positive in Sivaganga, taking its tally up to 5,499. Hospitals discharged 33 people.

The number of fresh cases reported in Tenkasi was 18, which raised its tally to 7,614. There were 24 discharges.