Madurai reports 12 deaths

Madurai on Tuesday recorded 70 new COVID-19 cases, which increased the total number of positive cases in the district to 72,211.

A total of 58 persons were discharged from various hospitals and healthcare facilities. The district also registered 12 fatalities to have an overall death toll of 1,105.

Virudhunagar reported four deaths, with which the district’s toll rose to 527.

The district’s daily case tally fell below 50-mark for the first time after April 14 to stand at 48. The district also marked 121 discharges.