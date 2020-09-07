Madurai reports 106 fresh cases

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM

07 September 2020 22:27 IST

Ramanathapuram’s tally cosses 5,000 mark

A total of 106 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai, taking its tally to 14,881 on Monday. As many as 105 of the fresh cases were indigenous.

Forty-five people were discharged from various COVID-19 treatment facilities. One person succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 367. The district has 1,046 active cases.

Kanniyakumari reported 96 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 10,313, and 156 discharges. The district, which witnessed two fatalities to have an overall toll of 197, has 856 active cases.

Thoothukudi recorded 91 new cases, which pushed the tally to 11,829 and the number of active cases to 714. A total of 39 patients were discharged from hospitals. The district’s death toll stands at 115.

In Tirunelveli, the tally stands at 10,396, with the addition of 81 new cases. A total of 126 people were discharged, and the number of active cases is 1,126.

Tenkasi added 65 cases to its tally, which rose to 5,877, even as 122 patients were discharged from hospitals. The district lost one more patient to COVID-19 that took the number of deaths to 109.

Virudhunagar registered 97 new cases, which pushed the case count to 13,348, with 429 active cases. A total of 137 people were discharged on Monday.

The number of fatalities in the district increased to 198 with the death of a 80-year-old man at a private hospital in Madurai on Saturday.

Theni recorded 88 fresh cases, with which its tally moved up to 13,246. The number of people discharged from hospitals was 77.

Dindigul registered 136 fresh cases, which took its total case count to 7,414. Hospitals in the district registered 98 discharges.

Ramanathapuram had 23 fresh cases to mark a tally of 5,007. There were 30 discharges from hospitals.

Sivaganga reported 41 new cases, which pushed up its tally to 4,297. Twenty-four people were discharged from hospitals in the district.