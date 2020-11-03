Madurai records slight increase in daily case count

Number of active cases falls below 100 in Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR/MADURAI

Madurai recorded 44 new COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday, which pushed the total case count of the district up to 18,854. After the discharge of 50 people from hospitals, the district has 465 active cases. There was no death.

In Kanniyakumari, 36 people tested positive, taking the district’s tally to 15,023. After 56 people were discharged, 239 patients are undergoing treatment. The district lost one more life to the viral infection to mark a death toll of 246.

Tirunelveli reported 29 fresh cases to have the infection tally of 14,289, with 152 active cases after 28 people were discharged from hospitals.

The case count of Thoothukudi moved up to 15,154 as 26 new patients were admitted to hospitals. The district, which now has 419 active cases, saw 54 people being discharged on Tuesday.

Dindigul added 22 fresh cases to mark an overall tally of 9,843. Hospitals discharged two people upon their recovery.

Twenty people tested positive in Virudhunagar, taking the district’s overall case count to 15,491. The district witnessed one fatality, with which its death toll rose to 222. After the discharge of 30 people, the number of active cases in the district fell below 100 to stand at 96.

Tenkasi, after recording new cases in single digit for the past few days, registered 19 fresh cases, which increased its tally to 7,849, with 43 active cases. Three people were discharged from hospitals.

Sivaganga’s tally rose to 5,935, with the addition of 13 new cases. There were nine discharges in the district.

Twelve cases were added to Theni’s tally, which now stands at 16,280. Ten people were discharged on Tuesday.

Ramanathapuram accounted for nine new cases, with which its tally moved up to 6,030. There were eight discharges from the hospitals.