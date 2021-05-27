Madurai records close to 1,400 cases

MADURAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR

27 May 2021 21:38 IST

Madurai recorded 1,395 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which increased the district’s overall tally to 61,478.

A total of 689 persons were discharged from different hospital and healthcare facilities and 10 persons died of the viral infection, increasing the district’s death toll to 846.

Advertising

Advertising

Virudhunagar district reported 11 deaths on Thursday. Two of the victims were aged 30 and 40. With this, the toll has increased to 371.

The district registered 1,061 fresh cases 401 discharges.