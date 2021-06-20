Tamil Nadu

Madurai records 151 fresh cases

Madurai recorded 151 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with which the district’s positive case count went up to 71,299.

A total of 562 persons were discharged from various hospitals and healthcare facilities.

The district reported five fatalities to have an overall death toll of 1,068.

Virudhunagar district reported 112 fresh cases and 566 discharges on Sunday.

A woman, aged 58, died at Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital on Friday. With this, the death toll in the district increased to 511.


