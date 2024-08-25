Madurai Reader’s Mail

Infrastructure is creaking

Madurai, which is considered to be the gateway of south Tamilnadu, attained the status of Corporation way back on May 1, 1971. But the infrastructure in the city is in a pathetic condition - be it roads, bridge or any other facilities. All the busy thoroughfares that crisscross the main arteries of the city and its suburban areas have not been widened and upgraded for years together. An example is the poor condition of the narrow bridge connecting South Gate with Villapuram. The irony is that this is the only bridge connecting the city with the airport. It is used by so many vehicles day in and day out. The situation during peak hours is appalling since all the vehicles jostle with one another to move forward, leading to choking of traffic. Another dimension of the problem is that the entire stretch of the parapet of the bridge is in a dilapidated condition that makes riding the vehicle unsafe at night. Certainly this bridge needs to be broadened. If it is not possible, an alternative solution must be arrived at to ease the congestion.

V. V. Sundaram,

Kovalan Nagar

Relay road

I am a Class IX student of Madurai Public School. The approach road (Bama Nagar to Petchikulam) to our school is in a damaged state, due to which many students have fallen down from two-wheelers while getting dropped. Recent rains have made matters worse. There are heaps of road metal on either side of the road, leaving very little carriage space for the road users. Our appeals to the Corporation to relay the road were in vain. I request the authorities concerned

Bhavesh,

Bama Nagar

Basic hygienic practices absent

Madurai is an important tourist destination. There are street vendors who sell edible items without bothering about the basic hygiene requirements. One wonders what the sanitary inspectors are doing. Even tea shops that sell vada, bajji, etc., are to be taken into consideration. It is high time these vendors are taught basic hygiene and its importance. Moreover, plastic cups are used widely and so also carry bags, which are again a health hazard. I request the officials concerned to take corrective action.

S. Bala,

TVS Nagar

TNPDS portal not working

I applied through the TNPDS portal during last November for a new ration card for my married son. It took a month for his name to be deleted from my family members’ list on the portal earlier. His spouse’s name was simultaneously removed from their family members’ list. In January this year, his card’s status was listed as ‘waiting for document verification.’ The portal has not been updated since then and displays the same state. The gateway included four steps in order to obtain a new card. It is still at the second stage and displays the same information. Was it lack of efficiency of manpower or is the portalinoperative. Whatever may be the reason, it should be updated but it was not done. The government portals need to be operational in all aspects and there should be a time limit for applications.

D. Ganesh,

Tirunagar

