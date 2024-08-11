Madurai Reader’s Mail

Loud music affects students

I am studying Class 12 in a city school. We, students, face match hardship while songs are played loudly during festivals in school areas. Loud music makes it hard to pay attention to what our teachers say. The worst affected are the students preparing for their board exams. When songs are played loudly, students tend to hum along which distracts others who study with commitment and desire to score high. Some students come from far away to study in quiet surroundings in schools because their own homes are noisy at times. We know that Madurai is the city of festivals and there is one festival or another round the year. There are ways to avoid this. During festivals, songs can be played after school hours or maybe festivals can be celebrated away from school zones. The authorities can impose some restrictions during school hours.

J.A. Thilaka Cathrine,

Achampathu

Take all measures against mosquitoes

Madurai is home to 40 species of mosquitoes and they suck nearly 100 litres of blood daily from the residents as per a recent study. They breed in water stagnating on streets during rainy season. They cause viral fever and diarrhoea in children and elders. Frequent spraying of anti-larval liquid through fogging machines is the need of the hour. But there are only a few fogging vehicles, it is learnt. I request the authorities to take all measures to control the mosquito problem. People also have the responsibility to keep the surroundings clean.

S. Kanagavel Manoharan,

K. K. Nagar

The Wayanad lesson

We have learnt a bitter lesson from Wayanad. Nature has taken vengeance for making use of it for commercial considerations. It is high time Kerala woke up and planted saplings and not remove trees for establishing resorts on hilly terrain. It is also a warning for Tamil Nadu. Felling of trees for urban development and road construction is on the rise. Recently, many age-old trees were felled in Tallakulam for constructing the new bridge. One does know whether as many saplings were planted. Media reported that saplings planted by school students in Othakadai were removed by the residents. This should be condemned. Madurai corporation, along with all departments concerned, should plant a lot of saplings to save the city.

R. Jawaher,

Chinna Chokkikulam

Create parking spaces near temple

Meenakshi temple attracts a large number of devotees and tourists from all over the world. Increase in vehicular traffic on the narrow roads around the temple leads to traffic jam. Since vehicles are parked in a haphazard manner on both sides in and around all Avani Moola streets, traffic congestion is experienced all the time. New parking spaces can be created so that the narrow roads can be utilised by pedestrians who can shop at ease. The footpaths around the temple must be made free of encroachments. It is very difficult to pass Vengalakadai Street which has developed breaches and potholes, leading to accidents. I request the authorities concerned to resolve these issues.

T.R. Pratap Chandran,

Villapuram

Maintain bridges

Tirupparankundram has two railway overbridges (RoB) that were constructed only a few years ago. Thousands of people use these bridges every day. But because of lack of maintenance, the bridges appear old and neglected, with dirt mounds on both sides, pits and craters, and weeds growing in them. All these point to lack of routine maintenance. Efforts to present Madurai as a Smart City are not supported by the condition of these bridges. I implore the city officials to restore and beautify the bridges so that they reflect the city’s progress even while honouring its cultural legacy.

D. Ganesh,

Tirunagar

