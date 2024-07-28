Madurai Reader’s Mail

All buses must stop at Tamukkam

Due to bridge construction work at Goripalayam, city buses going towards Tallakulam are diverted through MM lodge junction and OCPM school . Some of the buses go to Tamukkam bus stop but most of the buses directly go to Tallakulam bus stop skipping Tamukkam. Passengers waiting at Tamukkam to board these buses get disappointed . Since the makeshift Goripalayam bus stop at Palam station Road is at a congested place, most of the passengers opt to board the bus at Tamukkam. I request the TNSTC authorities to instruct all the city buses to go through Tamukkam bus stop. Moreover, since the buses pass through OCPM school, the crew must be instructed to stop the bus at OCPM bus stop also for the benefit of students and the general public.

V.S. Madhavan,

Iyer Bungalow

Roads laid and at once dug

It is commendable that many roads at Narimedu are being relaid. But, whenever the roads are relaid, immediately they are dug for underground drainage work. I request the corporation to pay attention to this issue as it is a drain on taxpayers’ money when roads are laid and dug up again and again. The work can be done in an coordinated effort among executing agencies.

B. Thamarai Thenral

Narimedu

Regulate traffic

Parking of two-wheelers and four wheelers have occupied the west side of Alagarkoil Road between K.Pudur bus stop and Azhagarnagar bus stop. It is very difficult to travel on this congested road which also witnesses accidents due to the haphazard parking of vehicles. So, I request the traffic police to regulate the traffic on this road.

M. Sundararaj,

Surveyor Colony

Poor facilities at tourist places

Madurai attracts a large number of tourists from all over the world. It is imperative that provision of civic amenities is given prime importance. Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, Thirumalai Nayak Mahal and Mariamman Teppakulam are some of the tourist places where basic amenities are inadequate. The roads leading to these sites are narrow, unclean and in a bad condition. Public toilets are in a worst state in and around these places. All the tourist places are situated in a congested area with no dedicated car parking. So, tourists face many hardships. All these tourist places should be free of beggars, pollution and noise. They should be made attractive with hygienic and pleasant surroundings. I request the authorities concerned to take steps to provide basic facilities for tourists.

T. R. Pratap Chandran,

Villapuram

No sanitation facilities at temple

The Kalamega Perumal Temple in Tirumogur is one among the 108 divyadesams. And hence locals as well as devotees from all across Tamil Nadu throng this temple. Absence of sanitation facilities inconveniences the devotees a lot. Hence, constructing a sanitation complex is an urgent need here. The space which is available on the northern and eastern side of the temple tank can be utilised for the purpose.

BBC Chandrasekar,

Arumbanur

Level surface before the rains

It is to be appreciated that drinking water connections have been provided to every nook and corner at Joseph Nagar and surrounding areas in Tirunagar. But, at the same time, potholes on roads remain unfilled and the surface is not repaved, which causes hardships for vehicle users and pedestrians. I request the authorities concerned to take swift action to level the surface before the rainy season begins.

D. Ganesh,

Tirunagar

