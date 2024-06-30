Madurai Reader’s Mail

Traffic island

ADVERTISEMENT

Alagarkoil Main Road, Oomachikulam road and Othakadai toad intersection often witnesses traffic snarls as fast moving vehicles from four directions converge at this point. This necessitates the immediate construction of traffic island which will make this junction congestion free and pedestrian friendly and bring mental relief to the shoppers at the fish and vegetable shops located along the roadside.

BBC Chandrasekar

ADVERTISEMENT

Arumbanur Pudur

No guard rails along channel

Kiruthumal Nadhi runs as a deep channel along Ponmeni cremation ground on the road that goes to Madakulam. There is no guard rail between the channel and the road. So, pedestrians and two-wheeler riders run the risk of falling into the canal. Therefore, I request the authorities concerned to install guard rails all along the canal to prevent accidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

K.M. Barathy

Madakkulam

Prevent boys riding vehicles

ADVERTISEMENT

Come evening, minor boys ride two-wheelers and their parents do not realise the danger of letting them ride at an young age. We do not have sufficient police personnel to control this menace. The boys, and some girls too, ride the vehicle in a rash manner. It is dangerous not only for them but also for pedestrians and other riders. Some parents feel proud of their wards riding two wheelers. First of all, parents should realise the inherent danger and should be very strict in not allowing them to ride till they attain a mature age. I appeal to the police to depute more personnel in the interior parts of Madurai to prevent children riding two-wheelers.

K. Ramesh,

Tirunagar

ADVERTISEMENT

Sholavandan needs a good library

Sholavandan is one of the idyllic small towns in Madurai district. It boasts lush green fields and coconut plantations which are mostly located along the banks of river Vaigai. Though the town has all the basic amenities such as schools, hospitals and market, it lacks a good public library. The absence of a well-equipped public library deprives an opportunity for students in the town and its neighbouring villages to widen their horizon of knowledge. Particularly, those who are preparing for competitive exams need to travel to Madurai to use the library which not every student can afford. Recently, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities to consider and pass orders on a petition seeking permanent building for a library in Sholavandan. It is time the district administration established a fully functional library with all the basic facilities in the town without any delay.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

Repairs not made to road

I wrote in these columns three months back that the Kottampatti - Paandankudi road stretch in Melur taluk was in a very bad condition. The highway authorities have not made any effort to repair this road till date. There are still more than 50 potholes on this road due to which road users are put to much hardship. I once again request the authorities concerned to bestow attention on this road and make repairs immediately.

M. Sundararaj,

Surveyor Colony

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.