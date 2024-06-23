Madurai Reader’s Mail

Ensure that milling is carried out

The government has issued guidelines on road laying - to first mill the older road surface before relaying it so as to maintain the road level on a par with the houses along either side. But, despite these guidelines, contractors involved in road relaying neglect the process of milling which in turn affects the residences as they go below the road level over a period of time. Hence, the officials concerned must ensure that the contractors follow the process of milling before relaying a road.

P. Marimuthu

Gomathipuram

Keep the subway near GRH open

A pedestrian subway which was built at a cost of lakhs of public money in front of the main entrance of Government Rajaji Hospital in Goripalayam remains closed for years. Now, the general public and outpatients have to wait for a long time to cross the road. Heavy vehicular traffic on this road adds to the hardships for them. It would be very helpful if the subway is kept open. I request the authorities concerned to make efforts to this effect.

Sainithii. M,

Sholavandan

Do patch work on road

The three-km Moondrumavadi - Iyer Bungalow road is in a bad condition. There are about 50 potholes on this busy road. Moreover, there are no street lights at some places on this stretch, adding to the hardship for motorists. Accidents also occur on this road because of these factors. Hence, I request the authorities concerned to take up patch work on this road immediately.

M. Sundararaj,

Surveyor Colony

Strong grip of superstition

The report of a man killing his month old grandchild as an evil omen (June18) brings in focus the strong grip of superstition in the society. Though they lose money and health by going to fortune tellers, occultists and fake sadhus who promise to make them rich or relieve them of incurable diseases or family problems by invoking supernatural powers, these are not considered as newsworthy as a murder by the media. While media can expose such happenings so that people could ponder over such beliefs, schools must allot a period at least once a week for teaching and discussion on how to develop scientific temper, spirit of inquiry and reform and humanism as stipulated in Art 51- A (H) of the Constitution. They can be asked to debate the issue in the classroom with the teacher as moderator. Unless it is brought to the open and made a talking point, the evil would continue to flourish under the cover of secrecy.

K. Natarajan,

Tahsildar Nagar

Road not relaid properly

The stretch of highway from Tirunagar 3rd stop to Harveypatti was relaid last month. For a few metres at the 2nd stop and near Tirupparankundaram bridge, the road has not been laid properly. There is only gravel at these places due to which people find it difficult to ride their vehicles on these stretches. Since the riders have to slow down, it leads to traffic pile-up in the morning and evening peak hours. Moreover, the median has been removed throughout the entire stretch and the place where it was is full of stones now. I request the authorities to take necessary measures and ensure the safety of riders.

K. Ramesh,

Tirunagar

No cleanliness at eateries

Madurai is one of the few cities in the country that enjoys a pride of place among food lovers owing to its gastronomical diversity. One would see roadside eateries being juxtaposed seamlessly with restaurants with all the basic amenities in several parts of the city, serving the diverse cuisine needs of the residents and visitors. While food items available in roadside eateries are affordable and cater largely to the needs of the working class, many of them function in an unhygienic environment. It is quite common to see food and snacks being served by servers without wearing hand gloves, with disease-spreading flies hovering around them. Creating awareness among the owners of roadside eateries about keeping them hygienic and initiating stringent action against those who callously treat the significance of food hygiene is the need of the hour.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

