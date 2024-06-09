Madurai Reader’s Mail

Protruding paver blocks

Paver blocks on the eastern side of the walking pathway of Naganakulam tank are protruding as they have not been packed with adequate sand. Many walkers have tripped over the protruding paver blocks and injured. I request the authorities concerned to set it right. The high mast lights are also switched off during the early hours which causes security apprehensions to the early morning walkers. They may be switched on between 4 a.m and 6 a.m.

S. Balasubramanian,

Poriyalar Nagar

Regulate parking

Haphazard parking of two-wheelers, four wheelers and vans on the middle of Scott Road off Meenakshi Bazaar block the way and disrupt free flow of vehicles. Most of these vehicles can be seen parked on either side of the Scott Road, gobbling the carriage space, thus causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. Loading and unloading of electronic gadgets from mini trucks also hinders traffic movement on this road. I request the traffic police to regulate parking on Scott Road.

M.Sainithii,

Sholavandan

Bad road shows official apathy

Vehicular traffic on Kalavasal signal to Mudakkusalai stretch of Theni Road has increased manifold. Still, the condition of this road is worse as there are many potholes. Since the underground drainage manhole covers ar not intact, sewage flows onto the road and stagnates. This can be seen in front of ADR Complex, Canara Bank and PP Chavadi bus stop. The pathetic condition of this road reveal that the highway maintenance staff have not discharged their duties properly. I request teh Madurai Collector to inspect this road and give suitable instructions to the staff concerned to maintain the roads properly.

S.N.M.T. Nagarajan,

Nagamalai Pudukottai

Do patch work on Iyer Bungalow road

The Moondrumavadi to Iyer Bungalow road is in a bad condition. Big potholes have formed at many places on this road and they remain so for the past few months. It is very difficult to ride vehicles on this road. Accidents also occur because of the bad condition of the road. So, I request the authorities concerned to do patch work on this road immediately.

M. Sundararaj,

Surveyor Colony

