GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Madurai Reader’s Mail

Updated - June 09, 2024 06:58 pm IST

Published - June 09, 2024 06:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Paver blocks on the walking pathway of Naganakulam tank are protruding, causing hardship to the walkers, in Madurai.

Paver blocks on the walking pathway of Naganakulam tank are protruding, causing hardship to the walkers, in Madurai. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Protruding paver blocks

Paver blocks on the eastern side of the walking pathway of Naganakulam tank are protruding as they have not been packed with adequate sand. Many walkers have tripped over the protruding paver blocks and injured. I request the authorities concerned to set it right. The high mast lights are also switched off during the early hours which causes security apprehensions to the early morning walkers. They may be switched on between 4 a.m and 6 a.m.

S. Balasubramanian,

Poriyalar Nagar

Haphazard parking of vehicles on Scott Road causes inconvenience to road users

Haphazard parking of vehicles on Scott Road causes inconvenience to road users | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Regulate parking

Haphazard parking of two-wheelers, four wheelers and vans on the middle of Scott Road off Meenakshi Bazaar block the way and disrupt free flow of vehicles. Most of these vehicles can be seen parked on either side of the Scott Road, gobbling the carriage space, thus causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. Loading and unloading of electronic gadgets from mini trucks also hinders traffic movement on this road. I request the traffic police to regulate parking on Scott Road.

M.Sainithii,

Sholavandan

Bad road shows official apathy

Vehicular traffic on Kalavasal signal to Mudakkusalai stretch of Theni Road has increased manifold. Still, the condition of this road is worse as there are many potholes. Since the underground drainage manhole covers ar not intact, sewage flows onto the road and stagnates. This can be seen in front of ADR Complex, Canara Bank and PP Chavadi bus stop. The pathetic condition of this road reveal that the highway maintenance staff have not discharged their duties properly. I request teh Madurai Collector to inspect this road and give suitable instructions to the staff concerned to maintain the roads properly.

S.N.M.T. Nagarajan,

Nagamalai Pudukottai

Do patch work on Iyer Bungalow road

The Moondrumavadi to Iyer Bungalow road is in a bad condition. Big potholes have formed at many places on this road and they remain so for the past few months. It is very difficult to ride vehicles on this road. Accidents also occur because of the bad condition of the road. So, I request the authorities concerned to do patch work on this road immediately.

M. Sundararaj,

Surveyor Colony

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.