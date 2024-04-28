Madurai Reader’s Mail

April 28, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

Conduct taluk-level sports camps

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu conducts summer coaching camp for students of Classes VI to XII from April 15. The students are coached in volleyball, hockey, football, basketball, etc., besides athletics. It is conducted only at the distinct-level. If it is conducted in every taluk, with the help of Rotary Club, Lions Club or alumni associations, it will be of benefit to lot more students.

M. Sundara Raj,

Surveyor Colony

Vividly captured

It was really a treat to the eyes and mind on reading the article by Beula Rose on ‘Years roll by but Azhagar continues to enchant.’ The celestial wedding and the farmers’ role in the Chithirai festival were vividly narrated. ‘The heavy jingle of anklets’ of the Azhagars in disguise was interesting. Through this article, the jingles will be heard by even those who are far away from Madurai. It was enchanting to read the article about this famous Madurai festival.

Raji Pennieraj,

S.S.Colony

Roads blocked

Following His entry into Vaigai river, Lord Kallazhagar is taken in a procession to various mandagapadis before He retires at Veeraraghava Perumal Temple in Vandiyur for the night. These mandagapadis where the Lord makes a brief stopover attract a large number of devotees who come as families carrying even babies in arms to have the darshan of the deity. Some of these mandagapadies are located in narrow street corners and at the junction of roads like the one near Pillaiyar temple at the start of Marudhu Pandiar Street and the other opposite to the adjacent Nellai Street in Tahsildar Nagar. As people begin to assemble much before the arrival of the deity at these places, the roads remain completely blocked by them on all sides for hours together. One wonders what any resident of these streets could do should any health emergency arise as no ambulance can be called for moving the patient to the nearby hospital. Authorities concerned must consider such aspects before granting permission for mandagapadis and ensure proper passage for vehicles on one side.

K. Natarajan,

Tahsildar Nagar

