Madurai Reader’s Mail

March 31, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

Finish the work

Contractors who lay roads in Madurai lay the blue metal, discontinue the work and these roads remain in this state for long. It is more than 15 days now since blue metal was laid on Manjanakara Street. It continues to remain this way till now. Rajam Road remained that way for two months. This is the fate of many roads being relaid in city. Normally, road works are finished within one or two days after laying the blue metal. The unfinished road-laying work leads to much hardship for drivers of vehicle and pedestrians. I request the authorities to ensure the road-laying works are expedited without causing hardship to the public.

G. Chittibabu,

Velmurugan Nagar

Send SMS to passengers

Due to track doubling and yard work at Nagercoil junction, train no. 16729/16730 and 16127/16128 will bypass Nagercoil junction and stop at Nagercoil town (temporary stop) only for the next three months. The arrival / departure timings have not been given for Nagercoil town station as there are no scheduled stoppings. The same may be given in press releases as well as SMS to reserved ticket holders as these trains reach there in the late hours.

C.A. Pradeep,

Moondrumavadi

More toilets needed near temple

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple attracts a large number of devotees and tourists from across the country every day. However lack of adequate number of public toilets around the temple complex causes major inconvenience to them. Most of the shops on the four Chithirai streets around the temple are so small that they do not have toilets. So, the shopkeepers and workers also depend on public toilets. Elders with diabetes are the worst affected as they have to walk long distances under a hot sun in search of public toilets. This has led to an increase in incidents of open defecation around the temple. So. more number of hygienic public toilets must be constructed in the vicinity of the temple.

T.R. Pratap Chandran,

Villapuram

Students must be taught swimming

Most of the students of schools and colleges in the city do not know swimming. We hear of boys and girls drowning in river, well and ‘kanmoi’ by accident. To prevent such accidents and loss of precious lives, the students should be taught swimming during summer vacation by getting the services of Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

M. Sundararaj,

Surveyor Colony