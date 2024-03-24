Madurai Reader’s Mail

March 24, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST

RTO office so far from city

The Madurai South Regional Transport Office (RTO), which was functioning on Bypass Road near TNSTC depot has been abruptly shifted to a place far away from the city. It has been shifted to a place at Keezhakuyilkudi near Anna university regional campus. People, including driving school operators, find it difficult to go to that far-off place. Moreover, there is not even basic infrastructure at the present place.

G. Chittibabu,

Velmurugan Nagar

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.