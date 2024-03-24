Madurai Reader’s Mail

RTO office so far from city
The Madurai South Regional Transport Office (RTO), which was functioning on Bypass Road near TNSTC depot has been abruptly shifted to a place far away from the city. It has been shifted to a place at Keezhakuyilkudi near Anna university regional campus. People, including driving school operators, find it difficult to go to that far-off place. Moreover, there is not even basic infrastructure at the present place.
G. Chittibabu,
Velmurugan Nagar
