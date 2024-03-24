ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Reader’s Mail

March 24, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

RTO office so far from city

The Madurai South Regional Transport Office (RTO), which was functioning on Bypass Road near TNSTC depot has been abruptly shifted to a place far away from the city. It has been shifted to a place at Keezhakuyilkudi near Anna university regional campus. People, including driving school operators, find it difficult to go to that far-off place. Moreover, there is not even basic infrastructure at the present place.

G. Chittibabu,

Velmurugan Nagar

