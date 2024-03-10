Madurai Reader’s Mail

March 10, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

International status for airport

The fact that legitimate calls from different quarters to declare the status of Madurai airport as an international airport have yet to receive due consideration from the Union government is a matter of concern. While Vijayawada, Tirupathi, and Shirdi airports were already declared international airports, Madurai airport, which attracts a large number of international passengers, still remains a customs airport. Given the potential the international airport status holds for Madurai in transforming the city into a major trading and industrial hub of the State, it is time the union government declared Madurai airport as an international airport while taking concerted steps to upgrade the facilities in the airport without delay.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

Crack the whip on errant auto drivers

Commuters who travel from Sholavandan and Vadipatti to rural areas and vice versa are overcharged by autorickshaw drivers. This is more so when devotees visit places of worship in Kuruvithurai, Thiruvedagam and Vadipatti. Often the passengers and auto drivers end up in war of words over the exorbitant fare. During peak hours, many autos turn to share autos and squeeze in more passengers than allowed numbers, putting everybody at risk. I request the traffic authorities to crack the whip on errant auto drivers and bring in some order in fixing the fare.

M. Sainithi, Double street agraharam, Sholavandan

Signals needed on Bypass Road

Traffic snarls occur at many places at SBOA Colony, Chandrakanthi Nagar and Duraisamy Nagar junctions on Bypass Road. Vehicles and pedestrians find it difficult to turn or cross on this road. If a single red signal is installed at these places for a duration of 30 seconds at regular intervals, this problem can be solved.

P. Ramasubramanian,

Kalavasal

Set things right at library

The District Central Library in Simmakkal is used by so many people, including students who prepare for competitive examinations. But all the fans are not working. So people use the library in the sweltering heat. The toilet also stink, there is waste dumped on the west side of the library which leads to mosquito menace. I request the authorities concerned to set these things right.

M. Sundararaj,

Surveyor Colony

