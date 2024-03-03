Madurai Reader’s Mail

March 03, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

Handle market waste properly

Mattuthavani vegetables market, which has a footfall of around 10,000 people daily on an average, lacks a proper waste management system. Vegetable and fruit wastes from the market lie strewn randomly across the roads outside the market. This affects the sanitation and hygiene around the market areas and also leads to stray cattle menace. Hence I request Madurai Corporation and the market regulating authority to segregate and handle these biodegradable wastes properly to improve the market’s cleanliness and sanitation which will make the market ‘real Smart.’

V. Sabari,

Tiruppalai

Madurai needs more public parks

Despite Madurai being one of the major cities in the State, the number of parks are very few. For a long time now the public have been demanding creation of more parks where people can spend their leisure time in the evening for relaxation and to get fresh air after a hot day. Most of the parks lack adequate infrastructure. The restrooms are unclean, as well as the whole of the park everywhere. There are no proper seating arrangements. Some parks do not have compound walls, walkways and even greenery. Urgent measures are needed to increase the number of parks in all zones of the city with all facilities. The authorities concerned must take necessary steps to maintain the existing parks to upgrade them even while setting up new ones.

T.R. Pratap Chandran,

Villapuram

Leaders must unite for Madurai’s cause

For quite a long time Madurai has been betrayed by the State government in establishing industries and IT Parks. The MPs, MLAs, and the three Ministers are totally incapable of bringing any IT Parks, industries, SIPCOT etc., to cater to the needs of Madurai and rest of the southern districts. Only Chennai and its adjacent districts, Hosur, Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Salem have industries. So, youths from this region are forced to go there for jobs and incur heavy expenses towards boarding, lodging, transport, etc. If the defunct Uranganpatti hosiery cluster is revamped and recommissioned, youths of this region need not go to Tiruppur seeking jobs and suffer there. Political leaders must unite and fight for finding solutions to age-old problems of this region. The Madurai airport remains still, Tiruchi airport brings more flights with better infrastructure.

Alagiriswamy Gopalakrishnan,

Tirunagar

Utilise empty rakes

The empty rake of train no. 16353 Kacheguda- Nagercoil weekly express is stabled for four consecutive days in a week at Nagercoil. It can be utilised to run a weekly train to Mettupalayam via Palani and Pollachi as there is no train service on this sector, which is a shorter route to Coimbatore.

C. A. Pradeep,

Moondrumavadi

No facilities at bus stand

Since renovation work is going on in Melur bus stand, buses are being operated from a temporary bus stand on Alagarkoil Road. In the absence of a bus shelter, people waiting to board town and moffussil buses have to stand under a scorching sun and sometimes rain. There are no toilet facility also. Hence, I request the Melur municipality to construct a shelter and toilet there or expedite the renovation work at the old bus stand.

M. Sundararaj,

Surveyor Colony