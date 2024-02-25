ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Reader’s Mail

February 25, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Reconstruct speed breakers

There are as many as 17 speed breakers between Melur and Sekkipatti via Alagarkoil Road. It is very difficult to ride a vehicle on this road. Riders get back pain after crossing all these speed breakers. The vehicles also get damaged and one has to replace parts. Hence I request the Highways authorities to reconstruct the speed breakers and ensure that they are laid in accordance with laid norms.

M. Sundararaj,

Surveyor Colony

Speed breakers needed near temples

One-way system of traffic is followed on Alagarkoil Road and Gokhale Road, two arterial roads north of the Vaigai. In the heavy traffic, vehicles move very fast, some without any control. The Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple (Perumalkoil) at Tallakulam and Karuppasamy Temple near Tammukkam Ground - both on Alagarkoil Road. One can see people people crossing the road for visiting these temples. Crossing the busy road, especially for women, children and elders, is very risky. The junction near Karuppasamy Temple has a sharp curve and it is an accident-prone zone. Hence, appeal to the authorities concerned to either erect speed breakers or zebra crossing-type speed breakers which can be found on National Highways near the two temples to put a check on speed of vehicles. There is a police post near Tallakulam temple. One does not know, how far it is useful. I appeal to the authorities to act swiftly.

R. Jawaher,

Chinna Chokkikulam

Time to end stray dog menace

Recently Madurai Corporation announced hefty fines for cattle roaming on the streets. It is a long-pending issue and I am happy that at last the local body could put a fullstop to this menace. One can see lots of street dogs roaming around freely on the streets of Madurai and the main reason for increase in their number is that the Corporation does not care a damn and the second reason is that few dog lovers feed these animals with biscuits during their early morning walk. Few years back, someone sponsored a special vehicle for street dogs for neutering the males but one does not know what happened to it. I request the authorities concerned take immediate steps to stop the stray dog menace.

S. Bala,

TVS Nagar

