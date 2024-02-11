Madurai Reader’s Mail

February 11, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST

Augment Vande Bharat Express

The Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express is running to full capacity on all days. There is long waiting list to this train which makes travel faster and comfortable. The time is ripe for augmenting the coaches from the present eight to 16 so that more number of passengers can be accommodated and the waiting list will get reduced. Alternatively, the Southern Railway can explore the possibility of running another Vande Bharat Express on all days from Chennai Egmore to Tirunelveli/Tuticorin at the timings of

the Nagercoil special vande bharat train now run on Tuesdays by attaching 16 coaches

Up to Madurai/Vanchi Maniyachi and split into two trains with eight coaches each to

ADVERTISEMENT

Tirunelveli/Tuticorin/Nagercoil

Also there is a high potential and demand for Vande Bharat chair itrains from Madurai to Bengaluru since umpteen number of buses on this route. Elders and women with children find it difficult to travel in buses.

I request the Southern Railway consider these matters at the meeting to be held in Madurai on February 29 since already yard works and pit line electrification works have been completed for maintaining Vande Bharat trains in Madurai junction.

Chakkarapani Srinivasan,

Mahatma Gandhi Nagar

Matter of serious concern

Residents of Velmurugan Nagar, Duraisamy Nagar, Vanamamalai Nagar and Namachivaya Nagar off Bypass Road face stray dog menace which is very severe in nature. Elders can’t take early morning walk and children can’t venture out of home to play. It is a known fact that so many people die due to rabies caused by dog bite. Corporation officials know this very well. The best solution is to catch all the stray dogs, sterilise and relocate them. I requested the Corporation Commissioner to look into this serious matter.

G.Chittibabu,

Velmurugan Nagar

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.