Madurai Reader’s Mail

February 05, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Establish lounges at Madurai airport

The recent announcement that there will be flight services throughout the night also in Madurai airport is most welcome It will benefit people from all southern districts. Both domestic and international flights must be operated during these hours. For the benefit of travellers using the , airport at night, lounges should be established.

S. Kanagavel Manoharan,

KK Nagar

Fit for children?

A comprehensive passage of a question asked for Class VI students of a city school goes like this: “My mother and father got divorced last year, I was living with my mother; but when she married again, she wanted me to live with my father. I lived with him for a while, but he sent me to live with my grandmother.’ Although the end of the story is heart-rending, the preceding events are demoralising and something to be ashamed of. Is it right to teach this type of story to sixth graders?

D. Ganesh,

Tirunagar

Ill-maintained bus terminus

Thousands of people use MGR bus stand in Mattuthavani, one of the largest in the State. But the passenger amenities in the bus tand leave a lot to be desired. Stench from free public toilets in the precincts of the bus terminus speak volumes about poor maintenance. A non-functional Amma water kiosk, which used to sell a bottle of water for ₹10, and closed breast-feeding rooms tell the tale of the poor state of affairs in the sprawling bus terminus. Chipping walls is another matter of grave concern. It is time the city administration took concerted steps to address these problems.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

