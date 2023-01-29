Madurai Reader’s Mail

January 29, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST

Improve Kappalur industrial estate

SIDCO Industrial Estate in Kappalur, the second largest in the State, employs thousands of people. On the other hand, hundreds of companies had shut shop due to labour shortage and poor amenities. One of the main reasons is inadequate bus facilities. The number of women coming to work has increased significantly after the free bus service. Most of the city buses never stop at the three bus stops along the estate, unless somebody alights there. If the government properly maintains this estate, with circular bus services, at least during peak hours, lay proper roads all across the estate, ensure that rainwater does not stagnate, and provide drainage facilities, people will be attracted to set up their industries here. The potential to generate more employment can be achieved.

D. Ganesh,

Tirunagar

What ails Madurai

On January 23 evening, there was a traffic jam from Tamukkam to Goripalayam. Nobody could guess what the problem was, until one read the next day’s newspaper about a ‘Road safety awareness’ campaign. This has been going on for years together despite no visible improvement. In fact, there are more accidents, more violations and more fines. There is no good road in and around the city; roadside vendors occupy carriage space in main thoroughfares; driving opposite the traffic is the norm and there is no self-discipline among drivers. A majority of the traffic police on duty are busy talking on their mobile phone; and there is no controlling of ‘share autos.’ The authorities must look into these issues and take action.

S. Bala,

TVS Nagar

Open roadside Aavin outlets

Aavin sells a wide range of milk products. It can open sales outlets on the lines of motels on the four-lane highways in the State. As the quality is good and cost nominal, there will be many takers for the products if the roadside outlets provide ample parking space and rest rooms.

C.A. Pradeep,

Moondrumavadi

Clear garbage

All sorts of garbage - household waste, kitchen waste, etc., - are dumped near NGO Colony Elementary School in Nagamalai Pudukottai. The sanitary staff of the panchayat find it difficult to clear the mounds of waste. I request the authorities to look into the issue and ensure that the school environment is kept clean.

S.N.M.T. Nagarajan,

Nagamalai Pudukottai

Make it pristine

Mariamman Temple Teppakulam area has become a favourite entertainment spot of Madurai. To cater to the thousands of visitors, more than 200 shops have cropped up along with a food court and there are a few amusement rides too around the tank. But the hygiene of the place leaves a lot to be desired. Many eateries do not serve drinking water. Absence of bins to dispose of waste makes the place unhygienic. Haphazard parking of two-wheelers of visitors leads to traffic chaos. Concerted measures must be taken to make the place pristine and hygienic.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

Shortage of fertilizers

Farmers using Periyar- Vaigai canal irrigation system raise paddy crops in hundreds of acres in Sholavandan and Vadippatti regions. They run from pillar to post to procure fertilizers due to shortage. Though are even ready to pay a premium for the fertilizers from private retailers. Ensuring speedy availability of fertilizers at agricultural cooperative societies and private retailers would be of immense and timely help to them.

Sainithii. M,

Sholavandan