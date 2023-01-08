Madurai Reader’s Mail

January 08, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST

Make Madurai clean

As the third largest city in the State and being hailed as cultural capital of Tamil Nadu, Madurai should not be found wanting in terms of cleanliness and hygiene. Overflowing garbage bins and stray dogs rummaging through waste remain a common sight in several parts of the city, which perhaps explains why the city continues to fare badly in the Swacch Bharat rankings. It is time the city administration took concerted steps towards making the city hygienic. As a first step, there must be a sustained awareness campaign using social media platforms, NGOs, and media about the importance of proper disposal of household waste among residents while also increasing the number of bins. Gloves and proper footwear must be given to sanitary workers handling waste.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

Rein in share autorickshaws

There is no denying that share autorickshaws have become an important mode of public transport in Madurai. They also serve as an alternative to city buses. While enjoying the services that are readily available on the one hand, it is unsafe to travel in majority of the share autos as they are driven recklessly and beyond the speed limit. Moreover, every auto carries more than five people at a time, beyond the permitted limit. They also violate traffic rules, stop suddenly at any place to pick or drop passengers in the midst of heavy traffic, turn right or left without putting on indicator light, etc. In order to ensure the safety of passengers, I request the authorities to put strict measures in place and streamline this service.

D. Ganesh,

Tirunagar