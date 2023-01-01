Madurai Reader’s Mail

January 01, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

Make Eco-Park attractive again

Eco-Park , one of the popular public parks in Madurai, is steadily losing its charm over the years. Many of its unique features, such as the dancing musical fountain and laser show on water screen, have been neglected to the dismay of visitors. The central artificial pond has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes due to the stagnant water. Given its enormous potential, the city administration should make it pristine and attractive for visitors and address its lacunae with the seriousness it deserves.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

Aadhaar issue

As a tenant, I am required to update my Aadhaar card address every time I move into a new dwelling. I must first give the gas agencies a copy of the lease for my new home before I can give them the documentation necessary to change the address on my Aadhaar card. I will thereafter be able to update my address in any records pertaining to Aadhaar after receiving the card alone. Every time the process was cumbersome. Since the Aadhaar card has become the primary tool for getting government services, a system must be evolved so that if the address on the Aadhaar card changes, it must be instantly updated in all linked services.

D. Ganesh,

Tirunagar

Modify SLR coaches

During festival period, demand for accommodation in trains is high. The SLR cum guard coaches are needed for trains. However the luggage brake vans in most of the trains are not utilised to the maximum extent. Despite railways’ best efforts, most of them run empty. Hence the railways can think of modifying the luggage carrier to passenger seats so as to accommodate more passengers. It makes economic sense, too. Of the two SLRs in a train, one can be used as parcel carrier as before. With conversion to Head-On Generation (HOG) being expedited in Indian Railways, more coaches can also be added.

C.A. Pradeep,

Moondrumavadi