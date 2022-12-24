Madurai Reader’s Mail

December 24, 2022 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST

Dysfunctional CCTV cameras

When I visited the control room of city traffic police near Periyar bus stand regarding a hit and run case to look into the CCTV camera footage, I found that most of them were not working due to lack of maintenance. This is a big issue because there is no way of tracking vehicle numbers without the CCTV footage in hit and run cases, besides murders. I request the City Police department to ensure proper maintenance of the CCTV camaras.

S. Kirubakararaj,

Tiruppalai

Madurai lagging behind

Though Madurai being one of the million-plus cities in the country, infrastructure is abysmally dismal when compared to other cities of similar size. Madurai was the second corporation to be established in the State before Coimbatore. But, today, Coimbatore has become the second largest city in the State on the strength of its industrialisation and good physical infrastructure developed over the years. As a city which attracts a huge number of tourists every year owing to a raft of tourist destinations epitomising Tamil traditions and culture, its infrastructure has to be improved on par with international standards to make the city a true tourism hub of the State . Flights connecting Madurai with international destinations still remain low. It is time earnest measures are taken to improve connectivity with more domestic and international destinations.

M.Jeyaram

Sholavandan

Attach more coaches

Even after electrification of Karaikudi-Manamadurai and Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur sections, Silambu and Chendur expresses are operated with 17/18 coaches only as they are pulled by diesel locomotives. These trains can be augmented with five more coaches as they will be hauled by electric locomotives.

C.A. Pradeep,

Moondrumavadi

Let students learn life lessons

Despite the catchphrase - ‘Padiyil payanam, nodiyil maranam’ written on buses, students travel on footboard of city buses even if there is room inside. To check this practice, ‘Moral Instructions’ period must be strictly conducted from Class I onwards in schools.The children should be educated about life lessons - safe travel in city buses, right riding/driving practices, and the importance of following traffic rules, etc. The school and college opening and closing timings must be staggered between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and in the evening hours to ease the peak hour rush.

D. Ganesh,

Tirunagar,

Make ‘anonymous visits’

The report about the visit of Justice S.M. Subramaniam to Vadapalani Andavar Temple, and his exposure of fraudulent activities of the workers has a great lesson for the State administration, Public hospitals, including Primary Health Centres, Registrar offices, Regional Transport Offices are some of the places where the common man encounters staff either being rude or demanding illegal gratification as a matter of right. Occasional ‘anonymous visits’ by high ranking officials to these places would make them wise about the actual functioning at these places apart from instilling a sense of discipline among the staff and improving the quality of service to the public.

K. Natarajan,

Tahsildar Nagar

Regulate traffic

Vehicular traffic through Nagamalai Pudukottai on the Madurai-Theni highway is increasing day by day. During peak hours, people find it difficult to cross the road. I request the authorities to post traffic police personnel during peak hours to regulate traffic at the junctions of Keelakuyilkudi Vilakku, Jayaraj Nadar School and SVN College.

S.N.M.T. Nagarajan,

Nagamalai Pudukottai

Do patch work

The Mattuthavani - Surveyor Colony - Moondrumavadi - Iyer Bungalow road stretch and K.Pudur ITI bus stop - EB Office - Bishop House - Industrial Estate - KK Nagar road stretch are in a very bad condition. There are so many big potholes on these roads. They pose difficulty to road users. I request the authorities to do patch work on these roads immediately.

M. Sundararajan,

Surveyor Colony