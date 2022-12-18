Madurai Reader’s Mail

December 18, 2022 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

Take steps to protect AV bridge

Albert Victor bridge across the Vaigai, revered as one of the iconic buildings of the British era, has recently turned 137 years of its existence. As the first bridge to be built to connect the Vaigai’s south and north banks, it still carries thousands of vehicles every day. Some NGOs have raised apprehensions about its structural stability by citing damaged piers and parapets shorn of plastering. Being one of the symbols of the cultural capital of the State, AV bridge needs proper maintenance. The city administration must take concerted steps to ensure its structural stability.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

Clear garbage

Garbage and the leftovers of the Thursday market are dumped along the Murugan temple in Nagamalai Pudukottai. The panchayat sanitary staff do not clear them but set fire to it and create air pollution from the burning waste. I appeal to the officials concerned in the district administration to insist the panchayat sanitary workers to discharge their duties in the right manner.

S.N.M.T. Nagarajan,

Nagamalai Pudukottai

Place garbage bin

While appreciating the Madurai Corporation for having made arrangements to collect household trash on alternate days in Joseph Nagar in Tirunagar, some of the residents still dump the waste on a vacant plot on Manthithoppu First Street. The garbage is strewn all over the street. Besides, water stagnates on the vacant plot. It contributes to the spread of mosquitoes. To prevent this, I request the Corporation to place a garbage bin there.

D. Ganesh,

Tirunagar